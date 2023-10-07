UAW President Shawn Fain, Mayor Brandon Johnson to join striking auto workers at Chicago rally

The president of the United Auto Workers union will meet with Mayor Brandon Johnson Saturday at a striking auto workers rally in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UAW President Shawn Fain and Mayor Brandon Johnson will join United Auto Workers for a rally in Chicago Saturday as the UAW strike against the big three automakers enters its fourth week.

The rally will be held at 2 p.m. at the UAW Local 551 Hall.

Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin met with striking workers Friday at the Chicago Ford assembly plant.

Fain did not announce a strike expansion Friday, saying the union is making progress in negotiations with General Motors.