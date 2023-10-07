WATCH LIVE

UAW President Shawn Fain, Mayor Brandon Johnson to join striking auto workers at Chicago rally

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:26PM
UAW president, Mayor Johnson Chicago auto workers rally
The president of the United Auto Workers union will meet with Mayor Brandon Johnson Saturday at a striking auto workers rally in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- UAW President Shawn Fain and Mayor Brandon Johnson will join United Auto Workers for a rally in Chicago Saturday as the UAW strike against the big three automakers enters its fourth week.

The rally will be held at 2 p.m. at the UAW Local 551 Hall.

RELATED | Ford lays off hundreds of workers at Chicago Heights stamping plant amid UAW strike

Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin met with striking workers Friday at the Chicago Ford assembly plant.

Fain did not announce a strike expansion Friday, saying the union is making progress in negotiations with General Motors.

