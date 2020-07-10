Illinoisans will stop receiving increased federal unemployment benefits after July 25

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The increased federal unemployment benefit is scheduled to last until Friday, July 31, but Illinoisans will stop receiving those benefits after July 25, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act legislation included federally-funded unemployment benefit expansions to address the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the CARES Act, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provided an additional $600 per week to individuals who received unemployment benefits.
The additional federal unemployment benefit is slated to end the week of July 25.
That means, for those who receive benefits, there's an extra $600 a week that's scheduled to last only two more weeks.
Those needing aid will not receive any type of benefit from the CARES Act starting in August.
Other states, including Texas, will also end the benefits at the end of the last full week of July because by law, the Texas Workforce Commission cannot pay partial week benefits.
