unemployment

Illinoisans will stop receiving increased federal unemployment benefits after July 25

An extra $600 will last only 2 more weeks
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The increased federal unemployment benefit is scheduled to last until Friday, July 31, but Illinoisans will stop receiving those benefits after July 25, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act legislation included federally-funded unemployment benefit expansions to address the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the CARES Act, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provided an additional $600 per week to individuals who received unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Illinois unemployment benefits, higher during coronavirus pandemic, may effect eligibility for SNAP food stamp benefits

The additional federal unemployment benefit is slated to end the week of July 25.

That means, for those who receive benefits, there's an extra $600 a week that's scheduled to last only two more weeks.

Those needing aid will not receive any type of benefit from the CARES Act starting in August.

Other states, including Texas, will also end the benefits at the end of the last full week of July because by law, the Texas Workforce Commission cannot pay partial week benefits.

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopcoronavirusunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
These 7 kinds of jobs are making the biggest return as people resume work
Many Chicagoans still awaiting unemployment checks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
No one hurt in West Side police shooting
2 wounded in River North shootout
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
CPD to use Summer Mobile Patrol for community policing
Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
LIVE UPDATE: Where is Tropical Storm Fay headed
Woman, child seriously injured by firework explosion
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News