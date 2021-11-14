books

University of Chicago medical school grad releases new book

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The latest book in the "Ashe Cayne" series is set in the Windy City.

"Wolf Point" by Dr. Ian Smith, who has ties to Chicago, is based on a real-life cold case that's still widely speculated. The novel is about an ex-cop turned private investigator who's dedicated to fighting corruption in the city.

Smith said his detective novels have been picked up for a TV series to be filmed in Chicago.

"Wolf Point" is available anywhere books are sold.

Smith graduated from Harvard College with an AB and received a master's in science education from Teachers College of Columbia University. He attended Dartmouth Medical School and completed the last two years of his medical education and graduated from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Visit doctoriansmith.com for more information.
