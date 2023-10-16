Pedestrians on UChicago campus targeted in paintball gun attacks, school says

The University of Chicago Police Department issued a safety warning after pedestrians became targets of paintball gun attacks on campus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago Police Department issued a safety warning after pedestrians became targets of paintball gun attacks on campus over the weekend.

Campus authorities said multiple cars have been involved, including silver, black and red sedans.

Three of the incidents happened on or around campus during all times of the day.

In a statement, the University of Chicago said, "While these incidents typically do not cause serious injury, they pose a community hazard, and we take them seriously."

UCPD detectives are investigating the attacks, and are conducting directed patrols. No one is in custody.