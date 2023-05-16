Chicago Public Schools will take control of Urban Prep's Bronzeville and Englewood campuses starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Families of Urban Prep Englewood and Bronzeville students speak out before CPS takeover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families of Urban Prep Academy students spoke out at a public meeting Monday night as Chicago Public Schools prepares to take over the two renowned charter schools.

In April state board denied the school's appeal Wednesday to keep control of its two remaining campuses in Bronzeville and Englewood.

The state board said Urban Prep was poorly run and not financially responsible in recent years, saying it did not have the best interest of students in mind.

The board pointed to recent investigations involving the charter school, as a report from the Chicago Public Schools inspector general included misconduct allegations against the charter school's founder, Tim King.

CPS will now permanently control the academies, saying it will not close the two campuses, in Englewood and Bronzeville, and the district hopes to retain all teachers and staff.

Urban Prep students have the option to enroll in the new school at their same campus or another school altogether for the 2023-2024 academic year.