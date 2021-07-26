Crest Hill couple charged in January 6 US Capitol attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple from south suburban Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as Congress certified election results naming Joe Biden president.Amy Schubert and her husband John A. Schubert Jr. are both charged with two counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and two counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.According to federal prosecutors, Amy Schubert was first identified in YouTube video titled "The Insurrection of The United States Capitol" about 18 minutes in, as a then-unknown woman wearing a Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL jacket.The FBI identified six Google accounts associated with the Joliet area code that were geolocated inside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. Two of those records were identified as women; prosecutors said the FBI was able to identify Amy Schubert as one of those profiles, and matching the image of the woman seen in the video.Prosecutors said FBI agents then found her on Facebook, where her profile said she lived in Crest Hill and graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy.After identifying her, the FBI obtained a search warrant for her Gmail account, including photos and location data. Included in the photos they obtained from her mobile device were five photographs from inside the Capitol on January 6, including photos of her husband John Schubert Jr. inside the Capitol.The couple was charged with four federal counts and appeared in court Monday.