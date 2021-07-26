attack

Crest Hill couple charged in January 6 US Capitol attack

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Congressional Electoral College vote: Protesters storming Capitol, lawmakers speak | VIDEOS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple from south suburban Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as Congress certified election results naming Joe Biden president.

Amy Schubert and her husband John A. Schubert Jr. are both charged with two counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and two counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to federal prosecutors, Amy Schubert was first identified in YouTube video titled "The Insurrection of The United States Capitol" about 18 minutes in, as a then-unknown woman wearing a Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL jacket.

The FBI identified six Google accounts associated with the Joliet area code that were geolocated inside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. Two of those records were identified as women; prosecutors said the FBI was able to identify Amy Schubert as one of those profiles, and matching the image of the woman seen in the video.

Prosecutors said FBI agents then found her on Facebook, where her profile said she lived in Crest Hill and graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy.

After identifying her, the FBI obtained a search warrant for her Gmail account, including photos and location data. Included in the photos they obtained from her mobile device were five photographs from inside the Capitol on January 6, including photos of her husband John Schubert Jr. inside the Capitol.

The couple was charged with four federal counts and appeared in court Monday.

Please note: The video at the top of this story is from the day of the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crest hilljolietdonald trumparrestriotattackus capitolpolitics2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTACK
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Dashcam video shows attack on Aurora officer during traffic stop
IL National Guard still awaiting Capitol security reimbursement
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
TOP STORIES
70 shot, 12 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
New 'Destructive' Severe Thunderstorm Warning to trigger phone alerts
IL schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies amid teacher shortage
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
IL reports 1,088 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
Tick native to southeastern US found in suburban Chicago
Pink offers to pay Norwegian beach handball team's uniform fine
Show More
Mystery surrounds the deaths of 3 beavers on NU campus
Utah sandstorm leaves 8 dead in 22-car pileup
Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US
South Side youth football team surprised with new uniforms
What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal
More TOP STORIES News