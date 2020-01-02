stabbing

'I killed Jennifer': Doorbell camera reportedly recorded man confessing to pregnant sister's murder

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas -- A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is charged with killing his pregnant sister in Pflugerville, Texas.

Police say 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu stabbed his 30-year-old sister multiple times on Friday.

According to reports, a doorbell camera recorded his confession saying, "I killed Jennifer."

RELATED: 'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom in Kansas

One neighbor, who did not want to be on camera, said he saw the chaos unfold.

Before authorities arrived, the neighbor said he saw Egwuagu outside of his home naked, with blood on his hands and feet. The neighbor added that Egwuagu allegedly dumped his clothes in his trash bins before asking his family members for his Bible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newswoman killedu.s. & worldstabbingcollege footballpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
1 in custody after man stabbed on Red Line platform in Uptown: police
Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder
Deaths of Oak Park couple found in home ruled homicides
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News