Texas governor vows more flights of migrants coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's migrant crisis has taken a new turn as Texas is now flying asylum-seekers to O'Hare Airport.

The first plane brought more than 100 people to Chicago and more planes could be on the way soon.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez and representatives from the Latino Caucus will hold a news conference later Thursday to address what he is calling a humanitarian crisis. They plan to keep demanding federal support.

The plane came from El Paso that landed at O'Hare Airport Tuesday was chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

According to the city, two people who were on the flight identified as handlers fled the scene in an Uber before police arrived.

Wednesday night, Mayor Johnson gave his first public reaction on WTTW's Chicago Tonight.

"The governor of Texas is determined to cause chaos throughout the country and this is after City Council passed an ordinance that I put forth to provide more structure, to provide more calm and more coordination with how buses are arriving in the city of Chicago," Mayor Johnson.

Governor Abbott claimed responsibility for the charter flight, saying , "Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission. Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief,"

Last week Chicago began impounding and citing buses that violated designated drop off zones.

Governor Abbott is vowing to continue to expand his effort to send migrants to Chicago.

Among those being housed at the airport's bus terminal are 35-year-old Ana Maria Giordano, her husband and their three young children.

"There was more than 100 people on board and were all like 'what's going on?' They left us here, deserted," she said in Spanish.

She said the people transporting them were the first to leave.

"The people who brought us were the first to get off the plane and we never saw them again," Giordano said in Spanish. "We kept asking what was happening but the people at the airport didn't know. They just asked us to remain calm and told us to stay inside the terminal so we wouldn't be cold."

To make matters worse, she had to be rushed to the hospital shortly after landing.

"I have two brain tumors," Giordano said. "And my 8-year-old son has leukemia. They treated me wonderfully, but brought me back this morning at 5 a.m."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Governor of Texas put Chicago on notice, blaming the city's recent decision to crack down on rogue buses that drop off migrants outside of the designated area, for the new tactic.

Abbott's office issued a statement about the flight:

"Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city's "Welcoming City" ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country. Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration leaves thousands of migrants in their towns. Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis."