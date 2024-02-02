Ventra app down again Friday on 2nd day of new Metra fare structure

The Ventra app was crashing for train riders Friday morning. Metra conductors will accommodate riders.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ventra app outage continues Friday morning, one day after Metra rolled out a new fare structure.

Friday morning train commuters had trouble purchasing new Metra mobile tickets, and launching already existing tickets, according to Metra.

Metra said they are aware of the issue and are working with their vendor to resolve it.

"Any pending charges should be dismissed by your bank before posting to your account," Metra stated. "If a charge is posted but no ticket is populated, then contact Passenger Services at 312-MY-METRA (696-3872)."

Conductors are instructed to accommodate riders onboard. The rail agency took away any remaining ticket windows Thursday in an effort to push riders to use the Ventra app.

Frustrated riders commented on social media.

"Usually, if there's ever a malfunction with the Ventra app, they kind of just let it go, so it's not like they're making you pull your cash out or anything," Metra rider Katey Knott said.

Metra rolled out its new fare changes Thursday. The new fares include fewer fare zones across the Metra system. Also a downtown to the suburbs ticket will cost $3.75.

"It is frustrating. We've done a lot of work to be ready for today, and it's frustrating that this technological problem comes up," Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said. "We are just telling people the app is down; we are not requiring people to buy an extra ticket."

The changes come as Metra faces lagging ridership since the pandemic.

"We've eliminated the sort of promotional fares we had going on during COVID," Gills said. So (prices) are all lower than the pre-pandemic rates," Gillis said.

Plus, the 10-ride ticket has been eliminated and replaced with a five-day pass.

"I know everybody needs to make a living, but it's an increase in pricing and it's a challenge," Metra rider Margaret Harrell said. "They want to get fares up, but I'm not sure they want to get ridership up. I'm not sure increasing the pricing is going to help them get ridership up."

Also a program that previously cut fares on the Rock Island and Metra Electric lines will end and will be replaced with a new program for low-income riders on all lines.

All SNAP recipient household members living in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties are eligible. For more information, visit fares.rtachicago.org.

Along with the ticket changes, Metra is installing new bike racks on its rail cars, which can hold two to four bikes.

Metra said they don't know how long the Ventra app will be down.

Visit metra.com to see the full list of changes.