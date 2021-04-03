Hometown police department mourns loss of veteran officer killed while investigating crash

HOMETOWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 34-year veteran Hometown police officer was struck and killed while investigating an accident early Saturday morning, according to police.It happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pulaski, a release said.The name of of the officer is being withheld at the request of the family, according to police.Hometown police and other department escorted the fallen officer's body in a procession from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to the Cook County medical examiner's office..More information on the investigation will be released once completed, according to police.The Hometown Police Department is being assisted by the Illinois State Police, Cook County Sheriff, Oak Lawn Police and Evergreen Park Police.