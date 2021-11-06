veterans parade

Veterans Appreciation Day Parade: Crowds return for Hammond's annual event

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Veterans Appreciation Day Parade: Crowds return for Hammond's annual event

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The city of Hammond, Indiana honored its veterans with its 8th annual Veterans Appreciation Day Parade on Saturday.

Veterans Day falls on Thursday this week.

Many veterans have died, many have been injured, disabled have gone for an absolute hell for the freedoms that everybody has here," said Manny Gonzalez, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

The city's recognition of the sacrifices of Gonzalez and all those who have served began Saturday morning with a flyover by the Lima Lima Flight Team before the parade stepped off down 173rd Street.

"We need to show our kids how much we appreciate all the veterans and what they have done for us," said Maria Becerra.

"We're here to appreciate the vets and this is the first time my little grand baby gets to see it," said Hollly Hunter, Hammond resident.

The crowds returned after the pandemic forced the parade to be cancelled last year.

A lot of people, a lot of kids, the streets were lining the entire parade route and this is the largest number of participants I've seen," said Marty Wielgos, Hammond official.

There were cheers for this year's parade and its grand marshal, longtime Hammond city councilman and U.S. Army vet Dan Spitale.

"This bonds all of us together all of us in military do so and friends and relatives," said Spitale.

The parade also celebrated people of color in the military and the Buffalo Soldiers.

"It's the forgotten slaves. It's the soldiers that served in all the military wars," said Tommy Penson, Stagecoach Productions Buffalo Soldiers.

The mile-long parade ended at Hesseville Park where a program included remarks and the playing of taps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshammondindianaparadeveterans paradeveteransveterans daymilitary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS PARADE
Chicago area holding Veterans Day events
Aurora cancels Veterans Day parade due to weather
Veteran-owned small businesses
New Lenox Air Force veteran surprised with caravan fit for a hero
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News