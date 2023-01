Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Chicago Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit to Chicago Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

She'll be at 95th Street Bridge over the Calumet River on the city's Far South Side.

She plans to talk about President Biden's economic plan. It includes rebuilding infrastructure, revitalizing communities, and creating good jobs that don't require college degrees.

