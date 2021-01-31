Video released of O'Hare Airport man getting arrested after living inside terminal for 3 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Newly released video shows police arresting a man who allegedly lived at O'Hare International Airport for three months.Aditya Singh said the pandemic made him afraid to fly, according to investigators.Investigators said he hid in a secured area of the airport.Singh is seen in a yellow vest in the video. He was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with felony criminal trespass.The Chicago Department of Aviation said he did not pose a security risk.