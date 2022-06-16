chicago crime

Chicago police recovers stolen Nicolo Gagliano violin made in 1758

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police recovers stolen Nicolo Gagliano violin made in 1758

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A violin made in 1758 has been returned after it was stolen in a burglary, Chicago police said.

CPD tweeted a picture of the Nicolo Gagliano violin they recovered. Police said it has been returned to its owner.

Police have not confirmed if it is the same instrument that reported stolen in the South Loop last month from a Chicago musician.

WATCH | Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin

Minghaun Xu said her violin was made in 1758 and is irreplaceable, adding that it could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was taken along with another violin and her son's cello.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftburglarychicago crimemusicclassical musicchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Off-duty CFD firefighter shot in West Pullman dies months later
'We Walk for Her' shines light on missing women, girls of color
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
31 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after 3 children killed
Child, 1, critically injured after fall from 3rd-story window
3 injured after SUBV hits I-294 tollbooth, bursts into flames
Chicago cop charged in beach confrontation to enter plea
Semi-truck destroyed after catching fire on Indiana Toll Road
Park District increases bonuses for lifeguards
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available next week
Show More
Baby formula plant forced to halt production due to severe weather
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian businessman fights Chicago extradition
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Man killed in deadly shooting at 79th Street CTA Red Line station: CPD
More TOP STORIES News