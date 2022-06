Chicago police recovers stolen Nicolo Gagliano violin made in 1758

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A violin made in 1758 has been returned after it was stolen in a burglary, Chicago police said.CPD tweeted a picture of the Nicolo Gagliano violin they recovered. Police said it has been returned to its owner.Police have not confirmed if it is the same instrument that reported stolen in the South Loop last month from a Chicago musician.Minghaun Xu said her violin was made in 1758 and is irreplaceable, adding that it could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was taken along with another violin and her son's cello.