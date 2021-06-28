Vitalife program helps couple shed nearly 300 lbs.

Windy City LIVE

Vitalife Weight Loss Program helps couple shed nearly 300 lbs.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

Losing weight during the COVID-19 pandemic was tough for many, but one amazing couple decided to change their lives with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program.

Mark and Jen Murphy decided to turn their lives around after Mark went to the doctor and stepped on the scale - weighing in at 398 pounds! While his tests came back normal, he knew that he had to make a change. A friend told him about Vitalife so he checked it out and began his weight loss journey. His wife decided to go on the journey with him. Together they lost 277 pounds! Mark dropped the first 150 pounds in just seven months. They want to inspire others to get on the path to better health.

Davis Jaspers, creator and founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, chats with Val and Ryan about the Murphy's weight loss journey.

They are having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation - a $150 value - for $27! Just call 844-988-THIN or head to vitalifeweightloss.com to start your weight loss journey today! But hurry - this deal is for the first 50 callers.
