'Unlikely' goat, dog duo living in harmony as inseparable besties at animal shelter

RALEIGH, N.C. -- There is an unlikely duo staying right now at a North Carolina. A goat and dog, who are bonded, are sharing a kennel and have even been snapped by staff cuddling in their kennel..

Director Dr. Jennifer Federico says usually you don't mix species, but these two animals at the Wake County Animal Center have a special bond, unlike anything staff has ever seen.

"It shows things are possible and they don't see the difference," said Federico.

In the playpen area, the odd couple will run around and chase each other.

The goat is named Cinnamon and the dog is Felix.

Cinnamon, in particular, is extremely attached to Felix. The goat will whine and cry whenever the dog is taken away.

'That's not a normal combination," said Federico. "Usually, we have dogs attacking goats so this is just a very unusual group."

The duo initially came to the shelter in protective custody. The owner was hospitalized and eventually, the two were surrendered.

Goat Cinnamon, Dog Felix inseparable at Wake County Animal Center

Staff isn't sure how old either of them is, but have learned strangely enough that the goat is actually house-trained.

"These guys obviously have been raised together and spent a lot of time together," said Federico.

The shelter hopes to put them on a path to their forever home and ask rescue organizations for help.

"This is not the ideal environment for a goat to stay long-term," said Federico. "Cinnamon is so attached to Felix, to just cold separate them, would not be humane."

There has been an interest, but mostly just in Cinnamon.

Staff is worried about what'll happen if they separate the two, and are trying to make them a package deal.

"They get along great. They hang out in their kennel. Even with the stress of the shelter, they've been doing great, so they're kind of a cute pair," said Federico.

There are some strong leads, but no commitments. Staff hopes to find a new home for the unlikely pair by Friday.