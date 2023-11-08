WATCH LIVE

West Roseland Walgreens among 150 shutting down nationwide

Walgreens pharmacy files will be transferred to Calumet Park location

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 3:21PM
West Roseland residents will have to fill a Walgreens prescription elsewhere, after their local pharmacy closes on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Walgreens store on Chicago's South Side is closing for good Wednesday.

The store near the corner of 115th and Halsted streets is one of 150 Walgreens nationwide that are shutting down.

This leaves the West Roseland community with one less option to fill prescriptions.

SEE MORE: Walgreens is closing 450 locations, including 150 in the US

The company said current patient files will be transferred to the Walgreens at the corner of Ashland and Vermont avenues in Calumet Park.

Walgreens announced the closures in June, as they reported lower earnings compared to last year amid muted consumer spending and a pullback in demand for COVID vaccines.

CNN contributed to this report.

