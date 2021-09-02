jobs

Walmart hiring 20,000 workers nationwide for distribution centers

Company officials said the jobs are permanent, not seasonal.
EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart hiring 20,000 workers nationwide for distribution centers

Walmart is looking for about 20,000 new workers to fill warehouse roles for the retailer's distribution centers.

Employees for these warehouse jobs are in high demand as the pandemic accelerated customer preference for online shopping.

The company is offering more than $20 an hour plus free college tuition for full and part-time positions.

Despite those wages, experts believe they will still have difficulty filling all the jobs.

Walmart is holding a special hiring event next week to find candidates.

Company officials said the jobs are permanent, not seasonal.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringu.s. & worldretailwalmartcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Amazon hiring 6K people for south suburban fulfillment centers
Chicago job fair: Tech jobs available through city hiring initiative
School bus companies desperately seek drivers as school year starts
Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn HS lockdown lifted
26 Illinois schools report COVID outbreaks
Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video
United Center to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test
Charges pending in River North stabbing at Chase Bank
Boy, 17, charged in deadly Red Line shooting: CPD
Illinois energy bill 2021: Legislation passes Senate
Show More
Misspelled COVID-19 card leads to suburban woman's arrest in Hawaii
At least 18 die in NYC, Philly areas from Hurricane Ida's remnants
Boy, 13, killed in Portage Park shooting; 1 in custody: CPD
Amazon hiring 6K people for south suburban fulfillment centers
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
More TOP STORIES News