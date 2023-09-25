Woman killed in Washington Park hit-and-run ID'd by medical examiner

A woman is hit and killed on a road that neighbors say is notorious for dangerous drivers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a traffic crash at about 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South King Drive, and said they found a victim on the ground in the middle of the road.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as 46-year-old Lidia Morales.

Police said further investigation indicates that the victim was hit by a white SUV, which took off from the scene. Neighbors are outraged and hope police can catch the driver.

"That's somebody's grandmother," neighbor Willie Mae Cain said. "Somebody's mother. Have some remorse for somebody. Some heart. You just left her there?"

Willie Mae Cain lives in the Washington Park neighborhood.

"I remember a while back a lady getting hit it was 57th, right in front of my apartment, where the lady got hit, and the driver kept going so this is King Drive," she said.

Some neighbors said the stretch of King Drive is notorious for speeding cars, and they hope police are able to use neighborhood surveillance cameras to track down who did it.

"For them to just leave her laying in the street shows that the world that we live in is just some people just have no remorse and just have no conscience and that is really sad," neighbor Ta'Sha Barber said.

Police said it does not appear that the victim was in the crosswalk.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

