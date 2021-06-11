Chicago police officer charged in January 6 attack on US Capitol, complaint says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a federal complaint.Karol J. Chwiesiuk, a current CPD officer, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the complaint said.CPD Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke on the charges Friday afternoon.Brown said Chwiesiuk had been on the force for two years, and was relieved of his police powers June 2.A device associated with Chwiesiuk's Google account was present near or inside the Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, the complaint said.Apparent photos of him, text messages and emails also implicated him, according to the complaint.The complaint said Chwiesiuk traveled to Washington "to save the nation."A hearing for the officer was held Friday afternoon, in which his bond was set at $15,000 and he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or weapon.He's next due in court Wednesday.