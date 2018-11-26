WATCH LIVE: Funeral for slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --Family members and colleagues gathered Monday morning for a funeral remembering fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez Monday morning in Des Plaines.
Officer Jimenez was shot to death last week helping to save lives as a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital.
At about 11:30 a.m., his body arrived at the Chapel of Saint Joseph at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe,1170 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. The main celebrant for the funeral will be Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.
"He didn't live for himself. He lived for the people of this city, protecting them and putting others' lives before his own as he proved a week ago today," said Father Dan Brandt during his homily. "Yes, three innocent lives were lost last Monday, but without his courage and the courage of the other responding officers, how many dozen might have been hurt or killed that fateful day?"
Jimenez, a 28-year-old married father of three young children, joined the Chicago Police Department less than two years ago. He lived in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood and graduated from Foreman High School.
"We as a city are fortunate to have had him on our side," said CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson during the funeral.
Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will also speak at the funeral. A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.
Colleagues remembered Jimenez as an officer committed to serving the city where he grew up.
"In this era of transformation in policing, Sam understood that we don't want just warriors, we want guardians and the cruel irony is that he lost his life being a warrior trying to save other people," said Chicago police Cmdr. Mark Buslik.
Sunday night, family, friends and colleagues came together for his wake. Hundreds of uniformed police officers from Chicago and other agencies filled the funeral home to remember an officer they said was committed to protecting and serving the people of the city where he grew up.
RELATED: Mercy Hospital Shooting: 4 dead, including Chicago Officer Samuel Jimenez and gunman
Some knew him well, while others never met Officer Jimenez, but they were there to support those closest to him.
"It's a touching day for us to be here and it's a tough day for this family and the next many months are not going to be easy for these folks," said mourner Jay Vincent.
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: Illinois State Police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Officer Jimenez was one of three people killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital. Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed. The shooting began as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and her ex-fiancé, the shooter, Juan Lopez, who was also killed.
Earlier Monday, a private funeral was held for Less in Lansing. She will be laid to rest in Libertyville.
A funeral for O'Neal will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the First Church of God in LaPorte, Indiana. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10 a.m.
O'Neal will also be remembered at a wake on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Haverstock Funeral Home in LaPorte, Indiana.