Boys and Girls Club of Lake County holds peace walk after recent gun violence

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A peace walk was held in north suburban Waukegan Wednesday near the site where lives have recently been lost to gun violence,

"We want to be a voice in this community letting them know we've got to drop the guns, we've got to drop because we all want to live here," said Angel Roman, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake County.

The Boys and Girls Club of Lake County organized the anti-violence event to respond to a recent increase in gun crimes in their community. The group said in 2022 there were almost 700 reports of gunshots made to the Waukegan police department.

"This neighborhood is the lowest income, the highest crime rate, this census track here," said Germain Castellanos, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Lake County.

This is the first year that the walk has direct significance for many participants. In the last few weeks the club has lost two of its former students to gun violence.

Quition Hudson Jr., 21, was killed a few weeks ago, and 18-year-old Kyron Good was shot to death on June 8 on the back porch of his home as he helped his mom unload groceries from her car.

"My son had a great future ahead of him and for him not to be here anymore, it's tragic and I would never want anybody to have to bury their child like I have to," his mother Franchesca Neely said.

The BGCLC plans to launch its community education and outreach campaign called "Keeping Our Kids Safe" in an effort to raise awareness and promote a safe summer for everyone.