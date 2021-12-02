pedestrian injured

Teen injured in Waukesha holiday parade incident comes home from hospital: 'He's strong'

Some pediatric Waukesha parade victims remain hospitalized
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen hurt in Waukesha tragedy comes home from hospital: 'He's strong'

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- One of the teenagers injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade is out of the hospital and back home.

But the road to the recovery for Erick Tiegs is long, WTMJ reported.

A crowd of friends and family stood by for Tiegs' return home.

"Getting in the car was hard for him; getting out was a little better," said Donald Tiegs, the boy's father. "It's still painful. It's hard for him to stand up, move without putting any weight on the leg because it hurts quite a bit, the one he broke. But he's strong, he'll get through this, we'll get through this."

Tiegs was playing trombone when he was struck.

He suffered a skull fracture and a C-4 vertebrae fracture.

RELATED: Prosecutors add 6th homicide count against Waukesha parade suspect after child's death

His femur and ribs were broken, his lungs bruised and collapsed.

His father said his son will have to re-learn how to walk.

"He actually walked 12 feet today with a walker," Donald Tiegs said.

Earlier in the day, volunteers built a ramp for Tiegs.

His father hopes his son won't have to use it for long.

The boy had planned to play travel baseball this summer.

SEE MORE: Waukesha vigil held for Wisconsin Christmas parade victims; 8 children still hospitalized

"He's looking at a lot of doctors' appointments and physical therapy that we're going to have to take him to, and he's going to be going through to try to walk again on his own without use of walker," Donald Tiegs said.

The teen's father is a Caledonia, Wisconsin firefighter, and a fire truck escorted the family home. His coworkers were there to support them.

"You call, they come running, and they won't hesitate. The only thing that holds us back is going on a call for someone else, and that's what we do for a living and that's why we do it," Donald Tiegs said.

The Tiegs family thanks everyone for the support and also asks that you keep the other kids who are recovering in your thoughts as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinparadepedestrian struckteenagerpedestrian injuredteen
PEDESTRIAN INJURED
Pedestrian struck, critically hurt on I-57: ISP
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
Woman critically injured after being hit by SUV in Loop crosswalk: CPD
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Illinois Medical District crash
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News