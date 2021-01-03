weather record

2020 goes down as 5th warmest year on record for Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 will go down as the 5th warmest year on record for Chicago!

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature for the year was 53.3 degrees. That is 3.4 degrees above average.

We also saw 39.22" of precipitation in 2020, which is 2.33" above average.



There were many notable records in 2020. The most notable was that this summer was the hottest on record since 1871! The average summer temperature was 76.7 degrees.

RELATED: Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago weather be this year?

Another notable record was our very wet Spring. Spring 2020 was the second wettest on record, with May 2020 the wettest May on record since 1871.

Below is a look at records set for the seasons and each month of 2020 from the NWS.



Seasonal
-2nd wettest spring on record since 1871 with 16.80 inches of precipitation
-warmest summer on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 76.7 degrees

Yearly
-5th warmest year on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 53.3 degrees

January
-no daily or monthly records set

February
-record daily maximum temperature of 52 degrees on the 2nd

March
-record daily precipitation of 1.48 inches on the 28th

April

-record daily snowfall of 1.7 inches on the 15th
-record daily snowfall of 3.0 inches on the 17th

May
-record daily precipitation of 3.53 inches on the 14th
-wettest may on record since 1871 with 9.51 inches of precipitation

June
-record daily maximum temperature of 94 degrees on the 2nd
-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 22nd
-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 26th
-tied for 6th warmest june on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 74.0 degrees

July
-4th warmest july on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 79.2 degrees

August
-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 78 degrees on the 27th
-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 77 degrees on the 28th
-tied for 6th warmest august on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 76.8 degrees
-tied for 6th driest august on record since 1871 with 0.80 inches of precipitation

September
-no daily or monthly records set

October
-no daily or monthly records set

November
-tied record daily maximum temperature of 74 degrees on the 4th
-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 8th
-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 9th
-record daily warmest minimum temperature of 63 degrees on the 9th
-record daily maximum temperature of 75 degrees on the 10th
-4th warmest november on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 47.4 degrees

December
-no daily or monthly records set

Records for Chicago go back to 1871. There have been various official reporting sites over the decades for Chicago from downtown to Midway, to now O'Hare. Below is a list of those reporting sites.

Records for Chicago go back to 1871. There have been various official reporting sites over the decades for Chicago from downtown to Midway, to now O'Hare.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagochicagoweather record
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER RECORD
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
2020 hurricane season breaks 1916 record
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot by off-duty CPD officer charged with attempted murder
Woman charged for child endangerment deserves help, rabbi says
IL reports 4,762 COVID-19 cases, 29 coronavirus deaths
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing 3
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
NU football coordinator Mike Hankwitz retires
Show More
WI police monitoring recreational IL weed but see no major impact yet
17 shot, 3 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Child prodigy paints for a purpose, challenges news anchor to math duel
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, foggy with snow showers Saturday night
Chicago-area winter storm leaves behind snow, ice, slush; more expected
More TOP STORIES News