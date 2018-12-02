CHICAGO (WLS) --Wintry mix ends early, with some lake effect snow possible overnight. Minor accumulations possible in northwest Indiana.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Snow showers. High: 36, Low: 24.
Tuesday: Chilly with peeks of sun. High: 34, Low: 23
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26
Thursday: Snow showers possible. High: 32, Low: 19
Friday: Cold, breezy and dry. High: 27, Low: 16
Saturday: Sunny, cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 19
Sunday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 35, Low: 23
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.