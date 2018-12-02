WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix ends early, lake effect snow possible overnight

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wintry mix ends early, with some lake effect snow possible overnight. Minor accumulations possible in northwest Indiana.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 36, Low: 24.

Tuesday: Chilly with peeks of sun. High: 34, Low: 23

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Snow showers possible. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Cold, breezy and dry. High: 27, Low: 16

Saturday: Sunny, cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 19

Sunday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 35, Low: 23

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
