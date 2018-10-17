WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny and windy Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday will be chilly with a breeze, but sunny. Highs in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and windy. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Frosty start, but mainly sunny. High: 55, Low: 42

Friday: Windy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 42

Saturday: Showers likely and windy. High: 50, Low: 31

Sunday: Dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Mainly sunny. High: 56, Low: 40

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 54, Low: 36


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
October snowfall in Chicagoland
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
More Weather
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel to deliver final budget address Wednesday
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $868M after no winner
Video released off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
Contractor wanted on home fraud charge, suburban homeowners say work not completed
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen in danger, not a runaway, sheriff says
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Dennis Hof, Nevada legal pimp, candidate, star of HBO series, found dead
Show More
Cary family says contractor didn't finish pool deck work, refused refund
Unprecedented: Illinois National Guard on standby for election cyber attack
See how Chance the Rapper gives back to CPS
Police: Armed robber found dead in Lindenhurst home, other alleged robber charged
More News