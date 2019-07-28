Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and hot Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and hot Sunday. Highs in the low 90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Heat index between 92 and 97 degrees. High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: Few showers, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Isolated storms, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Wednesday: Low humidity. High: 78, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny, temperatures in the 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 63

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 86, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 88, Low: 69


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Show More
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News