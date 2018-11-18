WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, but cold still

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More cold air blows in on Monday. Lake effect snow in the evening. Highs 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Late flurries. High: 37, Low: 23

Tuesday: Cold, flurries in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 32

Friday: Even warmer. High: 47, Low: 38

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 48, Low: 39

Sunday: Cooler. High: 44, Low: 33

