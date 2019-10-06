Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, showers end by midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with showers ending by midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partial clearing. High: 67, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Nice temperatures with some clouds. High: 74, Low: 60

Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 66, Low: 39

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 42




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into crowd, killing man
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
Show More
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Late-night weekend dining turns into Thai feast
Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti's restaurant River North
Police raid home, find pot growing in swimming pool
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News