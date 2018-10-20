WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Frost early in the morning with temperatures in the high 40s on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even chillier. High: 49, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 61, Low: 39

Tuesday: Sunny and a little cooler. High: 54, Low: 36

Wednesday: Still sunny. High: 55, Low: 37

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers. High: 54, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. High: 58, Low: 42

Saturday: Few showers. High: 56, Low: 43

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
