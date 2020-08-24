Weather

Chicago Weather: Morning showers, strong storms late Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Weather: Morning showers, strong storms late Monday. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 49

Tuesday: Light showers. High: 59, Low: 44

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 41

Thursday: Few showers. High: 58, Low: 39

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 56, Low: 40

Saturday: PM showers. High: 62, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing, cool. High: 57, Low: 38

