Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening

A line of strong storms will move through the Chicago area Monday evening.The storms will move in from the northwest, hitting areas near the Wisconsin border between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the northwest suburbs between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and then into the city between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.The storms are expected to come after the evening rush hour commute. The most serious damage is expected to be done by high winds. Hail is also possible.A remote risk of a tornado is possible, with the greatest risk to the west in counties such as DeKalb and Morris.The storms are expected to be move out of the area overnight.