Chicago Weather: Severe storms to move through Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --A line of strong storms will move through the Chicago area Monday evening.
The storms will move in from the northwest, hitting areas near the Wisconsin border between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the northwest suburbs between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and then into the city between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
The storms are expected to come after the evening rush hour commute. The most serious damage is expected to be done by high winds. Hail is also possible.
A remote risk of a tornado is possible, with the greatest risk to the west in counties such as DeKalb and Morris.
The storms are expected to be move out of the area overnight.