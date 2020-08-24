Weather

Chicago Weather: Still, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Still, breezy Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and breezy. High: 83, Low: 61

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 49

Tuesday: Light showers. High: 58, Low: 45

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High: 56, Low: 43

Friday: Light rain. High: 54, Low: 40

Saturday:Partly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 35

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
