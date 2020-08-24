Weather

Chicago Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 76, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 63

Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Saturday: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 67

Sunday: Beach weather. High: 91, Low: 68

Monday: Hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 71

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
Autopsy released for man found dead in Streeterville high-rise
2 shot in parking lot outside North Aurora grocery store
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Show More
Bronzeville shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt: police
Before Tulsa Massacre, Chicago saw its own deadly race riots
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
IL college athletes step closer to profiting from endorsements
More TOP STORIES News