Chicago Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Quiet, dry. High: 76, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56: Mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 63Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 67: Beach weather. High: 91, Low: 68: Hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 71