Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for area

SURVIVING THE HEAT: List of Chicago area cooling centers | Tips to stay safe in dangerous heat
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The high temperature forecast for Friday is 98 degrees, with heat indices from 100 to 114 degrees. Friday morning, the low temperature at O'Hare was 81 degrees, which would be a record for highest low temperature for July 19 as long as temperatures do not dip below 78 degrees before midnight.
There are a lot of outdoor events happening this weekend in the Chicago-are and the city is urging people to stay hydrated and stay safe.
As part of the city's efforts to make sure the most vulnerable residents are safe, the Department of Family and Support Services plans to host a series of wellness checks and outreach to let people know about the resources available. That includes city-operated facilities like pools, senior and cooling centers.
"The City of Chicago is coordinating its resources and services to help keep Chicagoans safe from the dangerous heat conditions over the next several days," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "As always, OEMC will continue to monitor weather conditions, large-scale events and is prepared to activate plans and alert the public should a situation warrant."
DFSS says it plans to extend its hours at the city's six cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. To locate a cooling center, residents can call 311. The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie will be open 24 hours. Other city facilities including Chicago Public Library locations, Chicago Police Department stations, Chicago Park District field houses, DFSS Community Service Centers and DFSS Senior Centers are serving as cooling centers.
Residents are also asked to check on relatives, neighbors and friends. Requests for well-being checks can be made by downloading the CH311 app, at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311.
"I have some elderly parents and am trying to warn them to stay cool and hopefully the AC kicks in," said Joe Visaya. "I also have a dog, so they have to be careful as well."
For those without air conditioning, Cook County is keeping courthouses in Skokie, Rolling Meadows, and Bridgeview open through Saturday night.
The Illinois Tollway is deploying its Hot Weather Patrols to help stranded drivers. IDOT is cautioning motorists to watch out for pavement buckling from the heat.
"The hottest week of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "At IDOT, we will have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work."
Buckling pavement can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.
The beach may also be a good option, but some doctors recommend people stay indoors between noon and 6 p.m.
Friday morning, families were taking advantage of the Crown Fountain, putting their feet in in the water and enjoying the cloud cover, including one family from Cleveland.
"We are pretty used to the humidity," said Jennifer Wolfert. "Yes, it is very humid here and we just thought we'd bring them here to cool off a little bit before the sun is above the buildings.
"I love being warm," said McKenzie Embacher. "Yeah, we're going to the museums so we won't be outside all day."
The Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park is gearing up to host concert goers in this heat wave...and organizers will have cooling buses, water and misting tents ready.
The Cubs also planning to help fans beat the heat at Wrigley for weekend games providing cooling stations, ice packs and complimentary water.
Some are welcoming the high temperatures.
"It's a perfect day," said runner Dan Sarmas. "You don't have to shovel sunshine. The snow in this Chicago area is the worst so any day like this, you pray for around January."
People got to the beach early to exercise, avoiding the peak hours between noon and 6 p.m.
"Got in the water at 5 in the morning before the sun was up, so it's a bit cold, so I'm hoping that will keep me cool for the rest of the day," said tri-athlete Sterling Smith.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.
