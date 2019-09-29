Weather

Chicago Weather: Flash flooding possible in Chicago as southern suburbs recover from heavy rains

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see flash flooding Saturday night as heavy rain continues to move through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Chicago from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Chicago's south and southwest suburbs saw downpours, strong winds, hail and flooding Friday night.

LIVE RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 Max

The most affected areas were Kankakee and Will Counties, and some areas saw over 6 inches of rain.

Residents in those areas continued to dry out from all the rain on Friday, counting their blessings from what could have been much worse.

Minooka Fire District Lieutenant Arnie Dolan made the rounds of the southwest suburb Saturday morning, using a military-style truck to navigate the still flooded roadways. Dolan checked in on residents following Friday's torrential rain.

"We had up to waist-deep water," Dolan said. "We rescued about 11 people last night off the roadways because they were driving on the flooded streets."

Dolan said nearly every street had blockage.

Heavy rain and flooding continue to move through the Chicago area Saturday morning.



High standing water was the biggest problem in Minooka and elsewhere in Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Homeowners battled the rising waters, which for the most part stayed short of causing a lasting problem. Flooded backyards and garages appear to be the worst of it.

"The water was all over the place," said Minooka resident Jean Lawler. "We don't have to deal with this too often, but it was a downpour for hours."

By Saturday afternoon, floodwaters had begun to recede.

Authorities are warning residents in affected areas not to drive or walk through flooded streets.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.



A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 1:45 a.m., for LaPorte County, Indiana, until 2:15 a.m. and in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties until 3 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingstone and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Saturday.
