Chicago Weather: Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain in the northern suburbs led to some flash flooding Friday morning, forcing firefighters to rescue some from floodwaters in Waukegan.A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Lake (Ill.) and McHenry counties until 6:45 a.m. Up to two inches of rain had already fallen in the area early Friday, leading to some flooding in areas.The heavy rainfall caused major issues in Waukegan, with homes surrounded by water and cars turning around with roads blocked off.Fire crews carried a boy and a woman to safety and also removing cats and dogs from the homes as the water made its way into homes. Several feet of standing water have shut down access to some main roads in the county.Motorists are warned not to drive on flooded roads and to turn around when they encounter floodwaters.The heavy rain is expected to move out in the afternoon, which should be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.Severe weather Thursday night prompted a tornado warning for DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties after radar-indicated rotation, but no funnel clouds or touchdowns have been reported.Students at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb posted video to social media of them taking shelter in a dorm hallway during the warning, captioning it "We love a good tornado in new hall west."