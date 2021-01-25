Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow forecast to fall on area beginning Monday afternoon

Snow is expected to begin south of I-80 as early 2-3 p.m., with light snow possible there, she said.
There is a small chance for some ice and freezing rain in those areas during the storm.
The snow may not get north of I-80 until after the evening commute, Butler said.
The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 7 p.m. and midnight with the intensity of the snow diminishing overnight, but being persistent through Tuesday.
Total snow accumulations will likely be between 3 and 8 inches of snow
Winds could also intensify and create visibility issues with any falling snow.
A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties.
The warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties.
Heavy snow could linger into the early Tuesday commute as well, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said Sunday.
He also suggests shoveling a couple times, as the snow will be wet and heavy.
Aurora Warming Center Opens
The City of Aurora is opening centrally-located warming centers as overnight temperatures are expected to fall into single digits again Friday night, according to officials.
The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 N. Broadway, will open at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain open throughout the overnight hours for those in need of warm shelter.
All guests must take a COVID-19 health screening, including temperature checks, wear masks and remain socially-distanced from other visitors. The facility will have accessible bathrooms, hand sanitizing stations, social-distancing signage, and vending machines. Staff and security guards will also be onsite at all times, officials said.
Aurora officials are also collaborating with the nearby Hesed House shelter, which doubles as a daytime warming center, to inform visitors of the additional overnight location.
