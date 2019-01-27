EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5109219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy snow is moving through the Chicago area, with the most to fall in the northern suburbs, creating a very messy Monday morning commute throughout the area.

We are closely monitoring the weather to ensure that classes can safely resume tomorrow, Monday, January 28, 2019. Based on the current forecast, school will be in session tomorrow. — ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) January 28, 2019

Three to six inches of snow -- and upwards of 9 inches near the Wisconsin border -- started falling in the Chicago area late Sunday, and will create a messy Monday morning commute.Then, another week of brutal Arctic cold weather is ahead as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.Areas south of Interstate 80 was forecasted to get 1-3 inches of snow, while areas above would get 3-7 inches, while suburbs closer to the Wisconsin line would get upwards of 9 inches.Winter Storm Warning was in effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday.A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect late Sunday for the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Monday.Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago.Some schools have already started to cancel classes. Northern Illinois University's main DeKalb campus, as well as their satellite campuses, will be closed from midnight to 5 p.m. Monday due to the snow and freezing rain. The main campus will close again 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the extreme cold.Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.Amtrak has canceled some Midwest trains routes in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. No changes are anticipated in Indiana and Missouri.