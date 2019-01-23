WEATHER

LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Snow falls on NW suburbs, wintry mix creates slippery roads for morning commute

LIVE RADAR: Snow, sleet and freezing rain to impact Chicago PM rush hour

By and Michelle Gallardo
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter storm hitting the Chicago area has dropped snow on the northwest suburbs and made for slick roads for the morning commute Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake (Ill.) and LaSalle counties until noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Boone and McHenry counties until noon Wednesday.
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

Precipitation will continue throughout the morning, with all snow in the northern parts of the Chicago area and a mix of rain and snow in the city and western suburbs. Northern and northwest suburbs could see an additional 2-4 inches of snow accumulating.

EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 Stormtracker checks out road conditions for the morning commute Wednesday.



The wintry mix will create slippery conditions on roads and any standing water will quickly freeze as temperatures drop, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility.

The ABC& Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley.

WATCH: How precipitation changes as temperatures changes
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how precipitation changes -- from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow -- as temperatures change.



Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 4:20 a.m., 137 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and two flights have been cancelled at Midway.

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

WATCH: PLANE DE-ICED AT MIDWAY AIRPORT
EMBED More News Videos

Southwest Airlines plane gets de-iced at Midway Airport.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowrainChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
LIVE RADAR: Snow to continue in northern suburbs, impact Wednesday morning commute
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
More Weather
Top Stories
Gunshots fired on CTA bus in Chatham
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Concrete pieces fall on tracks at Union Station; 1 injured
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up, new restrictions at R Kelly's studio
High school raises money to help student who severed spinal cord doing flip
Show More
Brewers' Miller Park to be renamed after deal with American Family Insurance
Homes used by Gary serial killer to be demolished
'Minding the Gap,' documentary by Rockford filmmaker, nominated for Oscar
More News