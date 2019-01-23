EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5102326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ABC7 Stormtracker checks out road conditions for the morning commute Wednesday.

A winter storm hitting the Chicago area has dropped snow on the northwest suburbs and made for slick roads for the morning commute Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake (Ill.) and LaSalle counties until noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Boone and McHenry counties until noon Wednesday.Precipitation will continue throughout the morning, with all snow in the northern parts of the Chicago area and a mix of rain and snow in the city and western suburbs. Northern and northwest suburbs could see an additional 2-4 inches of snow accumulating.The wintry mix will create slippery conditions on roads and any standing water will quickly freeze as temperatures drop, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility.The ABC& Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley.Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 4:20 a.m., 137 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and two flights have been cancelled at Midway.