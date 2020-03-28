Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring large hail, high winds, tornadoes to city, suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6057188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team has declared Saturday an Accuweather Alert Day as the Chicago area braces for potentially severe storms this weekend.According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather overnight, with areas south and west under a "slight" risk for severe weather.ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said Friday that showers and storms will move into the area between midnight and 9 a.m., and there's a severe threat overnight for large hail and high winds.During the day Saturday, rain is expected to taper off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., as temperatures attempt to warm.Some southwest suburbs could see temperatures near 70, but Chicago and its northern suburbs can expect temperatures in the 50s and cooler.Mowry said the greatest threat of severe weather will occur Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight. The highest impact zone is expected south of I-80 and around LaSalle County.The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the greatest risk for severe weather on Saturday is south and west of Chicago, where numerous, widespread severe storms are possible.The greatest risks in any storms that develop are heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even tornadoes, according to the ABC7 team.The weather will turn to strong winds and stray showers on Sunday, Mowry said.Temperatures are expected in the low 50s, while winds could reach above 40 mph.