Strong storms that could become severe and heavy rains moved into the Chicago area Tuesday evening and will last into the early morning hours.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for La Salle County until 8:45 p.m.The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 12 a.m.Strong storms producing heavy downpours and large amounts of lightning moved in from the west and south, beginning in the 5 p.m. hour. The storms are expected to last through the evening and night and into the overnight hours, potentially impacting the early hours of the morning commute.The weather had an effect on Chicago's airports. As of 5:45 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 336 canceled flights and delays averaging 47 minutes while Midway International Airport reported 55 canceled flights and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.