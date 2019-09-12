Weather

Chicago Weather: Storms lead to flash flooding in McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms moving through the northern suburbs overnight led to some flash flooding in parts of McHenry and Lake (Ill.) counties Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 5:45 a.m., with the National Weather Service warning of runoff from heavy rainfall could cause areas of flash flooding and rapid rises on creeks and rivers.

While the rain will be winding down, isolated storms are expected to pop up across the area. The chance for scattered storms returns in the afternoon and evening and northern Illinois is under a marginal risk for isolated severe storms, with areas west of I-39 with a slight risk for severe weather.

The downpour caused major flooding on the roadways in Zion and as far north as Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video shows a car stuck in high waters at Route 173 and Galilee Avenue.

WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake
The rotation that prompted a tornado warning for three counties Wednesday evening was apparent in this video from Island Lake, Ill.



The storms began moving through the area Thursday night and even prompted a tornado warning in Lake County (Ill.).

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.



Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.

Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.

A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.

A funnel cloud was spotted at Lake in the Hills Airport Wednesday evening.

