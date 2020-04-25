Coronavirus

WE GOT US initiative aims to decrease number of deaths in black and brown communities due to COVID19

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over four organizations from the West and South side of Chicago have band together to decrease the high number of black and brown deaths due to COVID19. They're doing so with an initiative called WE GOT US.
The organizations behind the initiative include Healthy Hood, Youth Health Service Corps, Ballinois, Babes Only, Project Swish, Resurrection Project, and Chicago Beyond.

"First things first we're developing this zip code specific hotlines, so we're gonna have one for the south side, the north side, east side, which is really the south east side, and the west side which includes Pilsen, little village, and back of the yards," said Tanya Lozano of Healthy Hood.
Lozano said over 100 volunteers will be running the hotline which serves as a resource of directories that are specific to each area.
She said volunteers can help residents find the nearest food pantries as well as rely the latest updates related to COVID19.
WE GOT US will also be providing PPE kits. They include three masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and soap. The number of kits will vary depending on the size of the family.

On Thursday, Lozano along with several volunteers delivered over 100 packed groceries and PPE kits to families in Pilsen.
Hundreds more will be distributed across the south side this weekend. The groceries and PPE kits are all donation based.
"We got us is really going to help and support people in black and brown communities. Because we need help, we need those resources, so we're coming together as a collective to be the support for the community," said Ashley Smith, a community organizer.
They are urging residents in need to call 773-839-9782 for assistance.
