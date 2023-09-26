West suburban center offering free support to those fighting cancer expanding to 2 major hospitals

Hinsdale's Wellness House, which offers free support to those fighting cancer, is expanding to Rush hospital and Loyola Medicine in Maywood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A center that offers free support for those fighting cancer is expanding from the west suburbs to two major hospitals.

The Wellness House is based in Hinsdale, but is launching partner locations at Rush University Medical Center and Loyola Medicine in Maywood.

Dr. Maigenete Mengesha with the Wellness House joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about some of their free programs.

The Wellness House also has a big fundraiser coming up: the Radiance Ball at the Geraghty.

And there's a special Wellness House launch event happening at Rush from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 1520 W. Harrison St.