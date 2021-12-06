house fire

2 hurt in West Englewood house fire, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 hurt in West Englewood fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a West Englewood house fire Monday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 7300-block of South Marshfield Avenue sometime before 6:55 a.m. for a reported blaze.

Two people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering smoke inhalation in the incident, fire officials said.

RELATED: Fire breaks out at Hammond law office of attorney found murdered in ransacked home

CFD did not immediately provide their conditions or any additional information about how the fire might have started.

Firefighters could be seen extinguishing flames on the home's roof after 7 a.m. The fire drew a large emergency response to the South Side neighborhood.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodfirehouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
71-year-old woman rescued from burning home in Des Plaines
Mother risks life to save son, 7, from fire that killed grandmother
Boy, 7, who survived fire that killed grandma, released from hospital
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News