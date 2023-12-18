Crews seen removing tents, cleaning up West Loop viaduct, site of homeless encampment

Crews were seen Monday morning removing tents at a West Loop, Chicago homeless encampment at Lake and Clinton streets.

Crews were seen Monday morning removing tents at a West Loop, Chicago homeless encampment at Lake and Clinton streets.

Crews were seen Monday morning removing tents at a West Loop, Chicago homeless encampment at Lake and Clinton streets.

Crews were seen Monday morning removing tents at a West Loop, Chicago homeless encampment at Lake and Clinton streets.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews were seen on Monday morning removing tents and cleaning up a West Loop homeless encampment.

Tents were being taken down, and debris was being swept up near Lake and Clinton streets.

This was scheduled by city officials after a recent uptick in violence in the area, including a deadly shooting.

The cleanup also involves power-washing and graffiti removal.

The Department of Family and Support Services has reps on-site to help those who are being forced to move.

Some are worried the planned cleanup may only provide temporary relief.

SEE MORE: City plans to clean West Loop viaduct, site of homeless tent encampment that has concerned residents

Pedestrians said they had been apprehensive to walk through the viaduct on Lake Street near Clinton, which had housed a series of tents that made up a homeless encampment connected to instances of violence and drug dealing.

A man who resides at the encampment told ABC7 Chicago he planned to leave his tent home on Monday, but would return after the cleaning is done.

Lillie Banks, who lived there from April to September, has since found an apartment, but regularly comes back to check on people. She said she is concerned about what's next for them.

"Well hopefully they going, well some people come in to give them shelters, and then some people are going to hotels, and other peoples, you know, some people got family members that might take them," Banks said.

Neither 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway nor nearby residents expect Monday's cleanup to take care of the problems long-term, but the hope is there will be more regular power-washing and offers of help that can minimize safety concerns.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood