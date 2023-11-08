Chicago police said issued an alert about a string of liquor store robberies.

Chicago police issue alert after string of liquor store robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves are targeting liquor stores in the latest string of armed robberies.

Chicago police have issued an alert about thieves targeting liquor stores.

Police said a group of men enter the stores late at night, after 8:30 p.m. They rob people inside at gunpoint and steal money from the cash register before taking off in a car.

Police said it's either a black Alpha Romeo or red four door sedan. In two of the latest incidents, the suspects shot the victims.

Once incident occurred Monday night in the West Ridge neighborhood, where a clerk was injure after being struck in the head with a bottle. The clerk and suspects got into a shootout.

The robberies occurred in the:

-1100-block of North Milwaukee Avenue on October 6, 2023 at 10:20 p.m.

-2700-block of West Lawrence Avenue., on October 14, 2023 at 8:34 p.m.

-3100-block of West Lawrence Avenue, on October 14, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.

-4800-block of North Central Avenue, on October 14, 2023 at 9:28 p.m.

-4700-block of West Belmont Avenue, on October 14, 2023 at 9:45 p.m.

-6200-block of West Belmont Avenue, on October 14, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

-3000-block of West Fullerton Avenue, on October 14, 2023 at 10:45 p.m.

-2100-block of West Belmont Avenue on October 15, 2023 at 11:10 p.m.

-4900-block of North Lincoln Avenue on October 23, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.

-2900-block of West Devon Avenue on October 23, 2023 at 10:29 p.m.

-7300-block of West Irving Park Road on October 25, 2023 at 11:30 p.m.

-6300-block of North California Avenue on November 6, 2023 at 10:28 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood