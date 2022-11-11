Man charged with sexually assaulting, choking woman while armed with knife in West Rogers Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.

The assault happened on Thursday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 6200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said. William Dukes, 54, allegedly assaulted and choked a 42-year-old woman while armed with a knife.

Dukes was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault with a weapon, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

