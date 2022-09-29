Western Springs roads closed after multi-vehicle crash involving at least 6 cars; injuries unknown

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a serious crash involving at least 6 cars in Western Springs, IL Thursday afternoon.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- Western Springs police said there is a large police presence and roads are closed after a multi-car crash near Ogden and Gilbert avenues.

Police called the crash "serious" but did not say how many cars were involved, how many people were injured, and whether there were any fatalities.

Chopper 7HD was above the scene where it appeared at least half a dozen cars were involved in the crash.

Police have also not released any information regarding the circumstances leading to the crash.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice and find alternate routes. How long the investigation will go on and how long the roads will remain closed is not currently known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.